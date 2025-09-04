Kashmir cut off as rains wreak havoc

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 3: Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country on Wednesday as incessant rainfall triggered widespread landslides, mudslides, and sinking road patches, forcing the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44), the Valley’s vital surface link with the outside world.

According to officials, more than 3,000 vehicles are stranded at various points across Jammu and Kashmir, with over 10 major routes, including strategic highways and inter-district roads, rendered impassable by the continuous downpour and recurring slides.

Restoration work is underway, but continuous rainfall, shooting stones, and unstable terrain are severely hampering operations.

“NH-44 remains closed for vehicular movement due to multiple landslides and sinking road stretches. The weather is still inclement, and we advise people not to undertake any journey on the highway until clearance is completed and weather conditions improve,” said a J&K Traffic Police spokesperson. “Do not pay heed to rumuors.”

Multiple stretches of the 250-kilometre highway have been blocked due to debris, boulder slides, and sunken patches, particularly in the Ramban-Banihal sector.

Meanwhile, the strategic Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian in south Kashmir, is also closed due to landslides and shooting stones at several locations.

Fresh landslides at Bajri Nallah have shut the Srinagar-Leh highway via Zojila Pass, cutting off road connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh. Meanwhile Mughal Road, Sonamarg-Srinagar-Gumari road, and Sinthan road are closed due to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at several places.

Similarly, the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar axis is blocked at Pul Doda, while the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road remains closed due to unstable conditions.

The Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway was shut late Tuesday night following a landslide near Chowki Choura at the Kandi tunnel, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded.

At least nine inter-district roads across Kathua, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi have also been affected due to landslides and falling boulders. Vehicular movement from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar has been suspended amid warnings of sunken road stretches and recurring slides.

“Traffic from Nagrota towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, and Srinagar has been temporarily halted. Commuters from Katra and Udhampur are advised to carry valid ID cards to facilitate movement in case of emergencies,” a traffic official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic, M Suleman Chaudhary said that major highways including Srinagar Jammu highway has been closed due to landslides and mudslides at multiple locations.

“We urge people to avoid traveling on the Jammu-Srinagar and Doda-Kishtwar highways, as incessant rains have triggered fresh landslides, forcing the closure of these vital road links.

He assured that efforts are underway to restore connectivity, but added that the safety of travellers remains the top priority and they should avoid embarking on any journey till the restoration works are completed.