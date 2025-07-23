Kashmir Craft dealer blacklisted for selling fake handmade carpet

Srinagar, July 22: The Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H), Kashmir, on Tuesday blacklisted and deregistered a craft showroom in Tangmarg, Baramulla, after it was found guilty of selling a machine-made carpet falsely labeled as a GI-certified handmade Kashmiri carpet.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Director H&H Kashmir, Mussaratul Islam, said the action followed a complaint by a tourist, Syed FurqanAlam, who alleged that he was misled into purchasing a machine-made carpet bearing a fake Geographical Indication (GI) certification label.

“We have blacklisted the showroom ‘The Kashmir Art Bazaar’ in Konchipora, Tangmarg, after it was found guilty of selling a machine-made carpet worth ₹2.55 lakh by falsely claiming it was a hand-knotted, GI-certified Kashmiri carpet,” he said.

Director Mussarat explained that the seller used a forged QR code resembling an official label issued by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, to misrepresent the carpet’s authenticity.

“The Quality Control wing of the department conducted a physical inspection, seized the carpet, and found the complainant’s evidence credible,” he added.

He further stated that the seller’s response was misleading and unsatisfactory. Based on documentary proof and verification from IICT, it was confirmed that the QR code was fake and deliberately affixed to a machine-made carpet.

The department has directed a formal complaint to be lodged with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tourism Enforcement Kashmir, to initiate a criminal investigation against the proprietor. Authorities are also probing a suspected network involved in pasting fake GI labels on industrially manufactured products.

Director Mussarat said this incident is part of a broader pattern of fraudulent activities damaging the reputation of Kashmir’s traditional handicrafts sector and harming the livelihoods of local artisans and weavers.

“This is a deliberate attempt to deceive customers and exploit the GI certification designed to protect the identity and authenticity of Kashmiri handmade products. We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against such malpractices. No showroom or trader will be allowed to misuse the Kashmir brand to sell machine-made items,” he stated firmly.

Dr. Zia confirmed that the seized carpet has been sent to a NABL-accredited laboratory—the only such lab in India authorized to authenticate these products—for testing.

Meanwhile, the directorate is coordinating with the Department of Industries and Commerce to ensure all products manufactured in industrial units across Kashmir are clearly labelled as machine-made. A list of such products has been shared with the department to prevent further misbranding.

The department reiterated that surprise inspections and consumer complaint mechanisms are actively used to detect and prevent fraud in the handicrafts sector. Several showrooms have previously been blacklisted, and fake products seized from the market.

The director further warned that misbranding and fraudulent sales of machine-made items as Kashmiri handmade crafts erode consumer trust and negatively impact grassroots artisans.

He revealed that once the seller realized the fraud was detected, they attempted to remove the fake QR label to cover up the malpractice. However, the complainant’s evidence and IICT’s expert verification confirmed the wrongdoing.

“Such fraudulent acts not only violate consumer trust but directly undermine the GI-certified identity of Kashmiri craft, threatening the livelihoods of lakhs of artisans and weavers,” he said.

Appealing to showroom owners and traders, Director Mussarat urged them to avoid selling fake or misrepresented products. Tourists and buyers have also been advised to immediately report any suspected fraud to the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir.

“We warn all business stakeholders in the craft sector to desist from selling machine-made items under the guise of handmade products, failing which the department will take immediate action, including blacklisting and deregistration of such showrooms,” he added.

The director further urged all buyers and tourists to contact the Handicrafts and Handloom Department if they have been sold machine-made products misrepresented as handmade items.

The department has also established 432 training centers across the region to support and sustain the artisan community and ensure the continuation of authentic handicraft traditions.

Meanwhile, a formal criminal complaint has been filed, and further legal proceedings are recommended under the GI Act and BharatiyaNyayaSanhita.