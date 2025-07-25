Kashmir carpet industry stakeholders urge CM to curb counterfeit sales

Srinagar, July 24: A delegation of prominent stakeholders from Kashmir’s handmade carpet industry, led by businessman Sheikh Ashiq, has submitted an urgent representation to the Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, seeking immediate intervention against the growing menace of counterfeit carpet sales.

According to a statement issued here, the delegation expressed serious concern over the increasing sale of machine-made carpets—many of them imported—being falsely marketed as genuine handmade Kashmiri carpets in showrooms registered under “Handlooms,” “Heritage,” and “Arts & Crafts.”

Sheikh Ashiq, a board director of the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) and the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council (ISEPC), and former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), led the delegation. Other members included Faiz Nissar, In-charge of the CEPC Regional Office Srinagar; Firdous Ahmad and Fayaz Ahmad Wani from the Kashmir Carpet Cluster Development Organization (KCCDO); Ghulam Nabi Dar, Chairman of MEERAS Carpet Weavers Industrial Cooperative Ltd.; and Farooq Ahmad Shah, General Secretary of the Kashmir Carpet Manufacturers Association (KCMA).

The stakeholders highlighted that the misrepresentation of machine-made carpets as authentic Kashmiri handmade products is severely impacting the livelihoods of local artisans and damaging the global reputation of Kashmir’s rich carpet-making tradition. Known worldwide for its intricate hand-knotting and cultural significance, the handmade carpet sector is one of the Valley’s most iconic and heritage-rich crafts.

In the representation, the delegation appealed for decisive government action, including a strict ban on the sale and display of machine-made carpets in registered handicraft showrooms. They called for mandatory signage in these showrooms to assure customers of the authenticity of the handmade products being sold. They also recommended the formation of a joint enforcement task force comprising government authorities and industry stakeholders to monitor showroom practices, carry out inspections, and penalize violators.

“Our handmade carpets reflect the heart and soul of Kashmir’s culture,” said Sheikh Ashiq.He added, “Allowing fraudulent carpets to be sold under our heritage’s name not only deceives loyal customers but devastates the very communities that dedicate their lives to keeping this craft alive.”