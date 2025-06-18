Kashmir braces for heatwave again as temperature surges

The scorching heat has once again hit Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the valley, where the mercury continued to rise for the second straight day on Wednesday.

According to details obtained by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), J&K witnessed 26 per cent deficit rainfall during the ongoing month till Wednesday as against the normal precipitation of 39.7 mm, the region has recorded a rainfall of just 29.5 mm in the last 18 days.

The large deficit of rainfall has been recorded in Samba at 72 per cent and in Kathua at 62 per cent during the period. The majority of the stations across the region, including Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, Reasi, Shopian and Udhampur have recorded deficit rainfall.

According to the data prepared by the local Meteorological (MeT) department, Rajouri was the only station where large excess rainfall was recorded during the period.

Five stations, including Anantnag, Doda, Jammu, Kupwara and Ramban, have recorded normal precipitation this month so far.

Meanwhile, an Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng said there is a possibility of an intense heatwave for the next three days. “The temperature in Srinagar may go up above 35 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam recorded 27.0 degrees Celsius. In Kokernag, the mercury settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara and Gulmarg, a famous ski resort, recorded 30.5 degrees Celsius and 22.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jammu city, however, continued to record below normal temperatures, with the winter capital of the region recording a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius.

Banihal recorded 29.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 27.8 degrees Celsius, Katra 35.2 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 30.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weatherman here has predicted generally dry weather with the possibility of a brief spell of rain and thundershower with gusty winds at isolated places till June 20.

Between June 21 & 22, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of rain and thundershower is expected at many places.

He added that on June 23 & 24, the weather conditions are expected to remain dry with the possibility of a brief spell of light rain and thundershower at isolated places while from June 25 to June 27, generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places.

Moreover, the MeT has issued an advisory, advising the farmers to continue farm operations till June 20th.

According to the advisory, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain with intense showers at a few places, mainly in Jammu division on June 21 & 22. “Flash floods are expected at a few places with landslides, mudslides & shooting stones,” it added—(KNO)