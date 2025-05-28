Karra Slams ‘Dual Control’ in J&K, Warns of Democratic Breakdown

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Hameed Karra has sharply criticized the prevailing governance structure in Jammu and Kashmir, holding the “dual control system” responsible for delays in development across the J&K.

Karra emphasized that the dual governance model—”where elected representatives operate under the overarching authority of the Lieutenant Governor’s office—is unsustainable.”

“People are asking whether they voted to solve their problems or to face new ones. Their faith in the democratic process is hanging by a thread,” he said.

He warned that rising public cynicism could further deepen political and administrative instability in the Union Territory. “This system not only lacks effectiveness but also erodes the very essence of democracy. Until statehood is restored and full authority is handed back to elected representatives, the situation will continue to deteriorate,” Karra stated.

In an exclusive conversation with KNS Senior Correspondent, Karra said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are growing increasingly disillusioned with the current administrative setup.

“Government offices have come to a virtual standstill. There’s a severe financial crunch at the grassroots level. Although the budget has been passed, there’s been no fund disbursement—not even constituency development funds for elected MLAs,” he said.

Referring to a recent tragic incident and its adverse effect on the tourism sector, Karra called on the administration to initiate immediate confidence-building measures to restore public morale and economic activity.

He also took aim at the Centre’s foreign policy, remarking that despite extensive diplomatic outreach, no country stood by India in its moment of need—revealing what he called the failure of “image-building diplomacy.” (KNS)