Karra leads Congress tribute to Nehru, slams ‘forces scared of his legacy’

Jammu, May 27: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday paid tributes to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru here, praising him as a great freedom fighter and an international stalwart whose philosophy continues to impress the world.

Karra, however, lamented that there are forces “scared of his philosophy and ideology”, which seek to undermine his contributions and sacrifices for the nation.

He said this while chairing an event organised to commemorate the 61st death anniversary of Pandit Nehru here. The event was attended by working president Raman Bhalla, along with senior leaders, former ministers, legislators, and representatives of PCC, DCC, blocks and frontal organisations.

Karra said, “Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and the Congress opposed the division of India, but opportunist forces with radical ideologies, who had previously allied with Jinnah’s Muslim League to share power before partition, had endorsed the two-nation theory, leading to the country’s division. These same forces now attempt to portray themselves as ultra-nationalists and criticise Congress and its leaders, who endured jail and sacrifices for India’s freedom. Nehru Ji spent over ten years in jail and was a key leader in the independence movement.”

The J&K Congress Chief asserted that the responsibility of preserving the “true history” of India’s freedom movement and Nehru’s legacy rests with Congress and its workers. He said Nehru laid the foundational work for a progressive, secular India, which has achieved global stature, but warned that these achievements are now under threat due to current policies.

Karra called on Congress to uphold Nehru’s values and pass on his philosophy to future generations, stressing the importance of awakening and educating youth about India’s glorious past.

He urged the government to install a statue of Pandit Nehru in Jammu to inspire future generations. The JKPCC Chief raised concerns about the missing statue of Mahatma Gandhi from Mubarak Mandi Complex and the poor upkeep of Indira Gandhi’s statue at Indira Chowk, demanding immediate action to honour these leaders properly.