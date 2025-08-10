Karra condemns police misconduct, accuses them of attempting to disrupt peaceful hunger strike

JKPCC Chief Shri Tariq Hameed Karra alongwith the top leadership of the party today took strong exception to tne misbehavior and and manhandling by the police officers at Shaheedi Chowk in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful hunger strike in the open sky on a footpath outside PCC HQ.

Addressing an emergency press conference on the site of the hunger strike PCC Chief and senior leaders including Working President Raman Bhalla, Former M.P. Ch. Lal Singh, Former Minister Mula Ram Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, AICC Secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary , Formers Minister Yogesh Sawhney, and all other Senior Congress leaders condemned the misbehavior of the police officers SDPO and the SHO concerned.

JKPCC Chief explained that congress party had already announced and formally informed the administration about the schedule of peaceful hunger strike at Maharaja Hari SinghJi statue site at Tawi Bridge from morning 10 A.M. tgill evening from today

Till 19th August exempting 15th August(Independence Day) and 16th August (holy festival) and had requested for allowing to erect a small cover from the heat. In addition had also requested for allowing a cover shamiyana at Shaheedi Chowk Park in the vacant space, without causing any hindrance to the traffic.

He said that large number of workers and leaders assembled at Tawi bridge and started hunger strike in the open after garlanding the statue of Maharaja and after two hours shifted the site to Shaheedi Chowk, however the police had not allowed any cover shamiyana at the proposed site and thus were forced to continue hunger strike sitting on a footpath.