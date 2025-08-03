Kargil’s premium apricots take flight to Mumbai in landmark air shipment

Kargil, Aug 02: In a milestone for Ladakh’s agricultural sector, the first large-scale air shipment of premium fresh apricots from Kargil was flagged off to Mumbai. The consignment was ceremoniously dispatched by Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chief Executive Councillor of the LAHDC Kargil.Organised by Halman Apricot, the exclusive consignment—over 10 tons—was meticulously handpicked from some of Kargil’s most celebrated orchards, including Batalik, Gargardo, Chulichan, Gongma Kargil, Baroo, and Gongma Minji. The shipment marks a breakthrough in reducing transit time and preserving the fruit’s freshness through air cargo, allowing consumers in metro markets to experience the apricots at peak quality.“This is more than just a shipment—it’s Kargil’s official entry into India’s premium fresh fruit market,” said Dr Akhoon at the flag-off, praising Halman Apricot for establishing a direct farm-to-market supply chain that benefits both producers and consumers.In a further boost to the sector, UT Ladakh’s Chief Secretary, Dr Pawan Kotwal, has approved the installation of a Rs 6.45 crore state-of-the-art apricot dryer in Kargil. The facility is expected to significantly reduce post-harvest losses, extend shelf life, and enable year-round apricot processing.Present at the event were Executive Councillor Zakir Hussain, Councillor Ghulam Haider, and Chief Horticulture Officer Ali Raza, all of whom lauded the initiative as a transformative moment for Ladakh’s farming community.Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Halman Apricot expressed gratitude to the UT administration for supporting the initiative. “The approval of the apricot dryer is a game-changer for Kargil’s farmers. It will drastically minimise wastage and open up new avenues for apricot-based products and all-season supply,” he said.Halman Apricot has announced plans to expand its distribution to other major Indian cities in the near future, aiming to firmly establish Ladakh’s apricots on the national fresh fruit map.