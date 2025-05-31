Kashmir

Kargil’s first MRI machine nears installation after timely LG intervention

Installation to start after formal contract signing with GE Healthcare on June 9

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Kargil, May 30: The long-standing demand for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at district hospital Kargil is finally set to be fulfilled, following swift administrative action prompted by a formal appeal to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh.
The development came after Sajjad Hussain Kargili, Political Incharge of Jamiat Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil (JUIAK) and a well-known social activist, highlighted the urgent need for the life-saving diagnostic facility.
Responding to his representation dated May 22, Dr Franklin Laltinkhuma, Secretary to the LG, issued an official communication on May 23 to the Principal Secretary of Health and Medical Education, stressing the “urgent need” for the MRI installation and directing immediate action.
Crucially, the Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh had already taken steps prior to the appeal. A work order was placed with M/s GE Healthcare on May 17 for the supply and installation of a modern 3 Tesla MRI machine. The formal contract signing with GE Healthcare is scheduled for June 9 after which installation will begin according to agreed terms.
Welcoming the development, Sajjad Kargili expressed gratitude: “I thank the Lieutenant Governor and officials for addressing this public health concern with urgency. This machine will save lives and ease the suffering of patients who have had to travel long distances for basic diagnostic tests.”
The news has been widely welcomed by the public, with healthcare professionals and residents hailing it as a major milestone for the region. The advanced MRI machine is expected to significantly enhance diagnostic services for neurological, musculoskeletal, and other conditions, reducing referrals outside the district and improving local access to essential healthcare. Locals in Kargil also expressed gratitude to LG for his timely intervention stating that the new facility will ease their worries and help ensure testing facility in their home district.

 

 

