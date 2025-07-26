“Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of indomitable courage, valour”: BJP’s Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the “indomitable courage and valour” of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for protecting the country’s borders.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh emphasised that Operation Sindoor, conducted by Indian Security Forces as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, proved that it is a new India, which takes “decisive action” against terrorism.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the indomitable courage and valour of our brave soldiers, who, without caring for their lives or families, created history by protecting the country’s borders. Operation Sindoor also proved that this is a new India, which takes decisive action against terrorism without any compromise and is committed to the safety of its citizens…,” Chugh said.

Today marks the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas and remembered the sacrifices of the jawans, who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour.

PM Modi said that sacrifices made by the jawans will continue to inspire every generation.

“Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation’s pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation,” PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday also extended her greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens,” the President posted on X.

The country is celebrating the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. The families of the soldiers remember the bravery and dedication of their loved ones who laid their lives during the war between India and Pakistan at icy heights in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists. (ANI)