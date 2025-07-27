‘Kargil is a living symbol of India’s resilience’: Mandaviya

Drass, Kargil, July 26: Over 3,000 youth volunteers, alongside war veterans, serving armed forces personnel, families of martyrs, and members of civil society, participated in the ‘Kargil Vijay DiwasPadyatra’ in Dras on Saturday.

The commemorative walk was organised by MeraYuva Bharat (MY Bharat) under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to mark the 26th anniversary of India’s historic victory in the 1999 Kargil War.

Leading the tribute march were Union Ministers Dr.MansukhMandaviya and Sanjay Seth, who paid rich homage to the sacrifices made by India’s bravehearts during the conflict.

Speaking to the reporters, Union Minister Dr.Mandaviya said “Kargil is not just a place in history it is a living symbol of India’s resilience and unwavering spirit. It stands as a powerful reminder that when it comes to protecting our nation’s sovereignty, India remains united, resolute, and unshaken.”

Urging the youth to carry forward the dreams of the nation’s heroes, he said, “It is now upon our yuvashakti to shape a stronger, Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our young citizens must commit themselves to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, guided by the spirit of ‘Nation First’.”

Recalling his visit to Tiger Hill, Dr.Mandaviya shared a powerful moment of seeing a young Indian Army soldier standing guard at the heights—a symbol, he said, of patriotism and determination that every youth should emulate.

He further added, “India has never initiated conflict, but when provoked, we have always responded with courage, dignity, and determination.”

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, also addressed the youth, applauding their participation and encouraging them to draw strength from the stories of valor displayed during the Kargil War. “The discipline, courage, and spirit of our armed forces must guide our youth as they take the nation forward,” he said.

Earlier, the tribute walk was ceremonially flagged off from Himabass School Bhimbhat by SurekhaMahdukarPatil, sister of Kargil martyr Late NaikMahadevNamdevPatil, along with her husband. The march witnessed enthusiastic participation from over a thousand youth, ex-servicemen, and locals.

The event also included a symbolic tree plantation under the “EkPedMaaKeNaam” campaign, linking patriotic commitment with environmental stewardship.