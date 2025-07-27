Kargil is a great achievement of ours: Participant in Fit India Sundays cycle ride commemorating Vijay Diwas

On the occasion of the special edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle-Kargil Diwas special ride, a participant named Shashi Prakash stated that Kargil is a great achievement of India.

He said to ANI, “Kargil is a great achievement of ours in which Pakistan was defeated by our war heroes.”

The event honoured the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought in the Kargil War against Pakistan in 1999. The Indian Army’s “Operation Vijay” successfully regained control of occupied positions, marking a decisive victory.

On asked what to do for being fit, he suggested, “Every individual, regardless of age, from 5 to 80 years, should participate in regular fitness activities. Once a week, one should participate in activities such as cycling on Sundays and yoga.”

Another participant named Shekhar said, “It would be a very good campaign if we remember the sacrifice of our soldiers.”

He advised people to do cycling to stay fit, as not everyone can do running, so cycling is a preferred choice.

Meanwhile, as the nation marked the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday, the Indian Army commemorated it with solemnity, pride, and nationwide participation, honouring the valour and supreme sacrifice of soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War.

According to a release of Ministry of Defence, the central event was held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras over two days and was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour & Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence; Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh; and General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

The occasion was marked by tributes from senior military and civil dignitaries, the lighting of 545 lamps in memory of fallen heroes, and the felicitation of Veer Naris and Their Next of Kin. In a poignant gesture of inclusion, the Army reached out to families of all 545 martyrs across India and Nepal.

The COAS General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated legacy projects, including the Indus Viewpoint, e-Shradhanjali portal, and a QR-based Audio Gateway.

A Capability Display showcased cutting-edge indigenous technologies in mobility, surveillance, and firepower, underscoring the Army’s drive towards modernisation and self-reliance. Cultural performances, religious prayers, and interactive outreach programmes reflected the nation’s undying gratitude and deep emotional connection with its soldiers. (ANI)