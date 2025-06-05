Kanimozhi Makes India Proud

Indian democracy is based on inclusiveness and determination to uphold the national interest. There may be political differences between the parties about the policies and the approach to deal with the problems being faced by the nation but that does not mean they are adversaries meant to decimate each other. The intent is to deliver best in the national interest. The All party Delegations of the Parliamentarians that are visiting various nations to sensitise them about the threat of state sponsored terrorism being faced by the Indians is doing a commendable job. These teams of parliamentarians belonging to different parties and having different ideologies have upheld the national resolve to defeat the nefarious designs of Pakistan. These delegations have revealed that the Indian democracy has matured with a sense of responsibility towards the nation and its citizens when it comes to the external threats from across the border. These delegations have professionally presented India’s case before the world community and exposed the intent of Pakistan to destabilise India and inject religious fault lines to divert attention from strife in its society and polity. Kanimozhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK),MP who is leading an All Party Delegation to Spain has made India proud. While addressing a question regarding the national language of India during her interaction with the Indian diaspora in Spain she said that “national language of India is unity in diversity”. This is indeed a strong and clear message to end all speculations and apprehensions about the unity of India. This answer will be remembered for all times to come and will be quoted whenever the unity of India will be questioned by the vested interests. Upholding the unity of India and answering the question of national language in India, Kanimozhi said, “The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today.” It is pertinent to mention that this response from the DMK representative at a time when her party is at loggerheads with the central government on the issue of the three language formula in the national Education Policy (NEP) 2020.This is indeed a positive sign and reflects the political maturity on her part. There may be political differences between the government and the opposition but when it comes to the national interest there is a need to leave aside the party lines and think of the national interest. Kanimozhi has set an example and led from the front. Nation is above parties and personal choices. It must be underlined that in the aftermath of the Pahalgam carnage orchestrated by Pakistan and then the subsequent targeting of the civilians by it has united the nation and the Indian political class. The various leaders from different parties are visiting different nations and working tirelessly to decimate the Pakistani propaganda based on falsehood to misguide the international community. Pakistan sponsored and patronised terrorism based on religious radicalisation has devastated Jammu and Kashmir by injecting destabilisation and genocidal attrition. The collaborative efforts of the MPs across the parties have yielded the desired results and resulted in acquiring the unequivocal support of Spain for Indian efforts to combat terrorism. The Indian political class needs to emulate the spirit of Kanimozhi in future too to uphold the Indian national interest. This is indeed a proud moment for the nation. Well done,Kanimozhi.