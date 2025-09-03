Kashmir

Kangan residents protest for Nallah cleanup, protection walls 

Kangan, Sept 02: Residents of Khanan area in Kangan of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district staged a minor protest on Tuesday, urging the administration to clean the local nallah and construct protection walls to safeguard the area from recurring damage during rains.

Locals said that due to the recent spell of heavy rains, water from the nallah entered several houses and damaged agricultural land in the locality.

 “We are facing this problem every time it rains heavily. Water enters our homes and fields, causing huge losses. The administration must immediately clear the nallah and build protection walls to save our lives and property,” said a resident.

Another resident said, “Our children and the elderly are at risk whenever there is a downpour. We request the authorities to act before a tragedy happens.”

Later, a team from Kangan Police reached the spot and pacified the protesters. They assured the locals that their grievances would be conveyed to the higher authorities for necessary action.

Following the assurance, the residents dispersed peacefully and appealed once again to the district administration to address the issue at the earliest.

