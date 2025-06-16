Kangan, Gund get connectivity boost, eight new PMGSY projects sanctioned

Ganderbal, June 15:In a significant infrastructure push for central Kashmir, eight new road projects have been sanctioned under phase-IV of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the Kangan and Gund blocks of Ganderbal district. The schemes, sanctioned under the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) Ganderbal, carry a total estimated cost of Rs 3,790.84 lakh.

Spanning approximately 22.55 kilometres, the projects aim to strengthen rural connectivity, ease transport in remote villages, and support tourism and economic development in the hilly terrain of the district.

Details of Sanctioned Road Projects

Plang to Hayan via Akhal Road (Link L022): 1.90 km from 5th km RD 500m to GujfarbastiKunmulla – Rs 199.16 lakh (Package JK164003, Block Kangan).

Plang to Hayan via Akhal Road (Link L021): 2.60 km from 1st km RD 780m to Panzindara – Rs 401.27 lakh (Package JK164006, Block Kangan).

Kachnambal to Pethpora Road (Link L024): 2.45 km from 2nd km RD 600m to Nard Basti – Rs 400.68 lakh (Package JK164007, Block Kangan).

Sumbal Bala to Surfraw Road (Link L021): 2.30 km from 1st km RD 850m to Neel Pati – Rs 418.22 lakh (Package JK169009, Block Gund).

NHW to Gund Akhoo Road (Link L024): 4.00 km – Rs 701.92 lakh (Package JK164010, Block Gund).

NHW to Upperbasti via Ball Daji (Link L027): 3.00 km from RD 350m – Rs 530.42 lakh (Package JK164011, Block Gund).

Rayil-Kalaspati to Pathribal Road (Link L026): 2.70 km from 1st km RD 450m to Rayil Khud – Rs 330.71 lakh (Package JK164015, Block Gund).

Dursuma to Anderwan via Yarmuqam (Link L021): 3.60 km from 5th km RD 700m to Forest Block – Rs 174.78 lakh (Package JK164016, Block Lar).

The average cost per kilometre across these projects stands at approximately Rs 168.11 lakh.MLA Mian Mehar Ali officially announced the sanctioned projects and extended his gratitude to the people of the Kangan constituency. In a statement, he said:“These road projects under PMGSY will significantly improve rural connectivity, ease transportation for local residents, and lay a foundation for economic development and tourism growth in our region. I congratulate the people and thank the administration for prioritising the infrastructure needs of our area.”The projects are expected to commence soon following final administrative clearances. Locals have welcomed the development, calling it a much-needed step towards addressing long-standing connectivity issues and supporting rural progress in Ganderbal’s mountainous areas.