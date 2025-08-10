 KAACL organises Rakhi tying ceremony for BSF Jawans

Jammu, Aug 09: As part of the Har Ghar Tanga campaign, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages under the aegis of the Department of Culture, today organised a heartwarming Rakhi Tying Ceremony for the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura, Jammu.

According to a statement issued here, the Rakhis, artistically crafted by the students of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA), Jammu, were prepared during the three-day Taranga Rakhi Workshop organised by the Academy as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of senior BSF officers, including Shiv Aadhar Shrivastava, DIG, and Kulwant Rai Sharma, DIG, who conveyed warm greetings on the occasion.

In a special gesture of solidarity and affection, 15 students from the Residential School for Blind, Roop Nagar, Jammu invited by the Academy , tied Rakhis to BSF officers and jawans, symbolizing the bond of respect, gratitude, and emotional connect between the citizens and the forces safeguarding the nation’s frontiers.

Welcoming the dignitaries and participants, Sonali Arun Gupta, Additional Secretary, JKAACL, stated that the event was organized as part of the Academy’s series of cultural activities commemorating the Independence Day, aimed at fostering a spirit of unity, respect for the armed forces, and promotion of traditional cultural values. JKAACL Jammu Divisional Head Javaid Rahi presented vote of thanks.