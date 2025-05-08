‘Justice served,’ says Pahalgam victim’s brother

Srinagar, May 07: Syed Nawshad Hussain Shah, brother of Syed Adil Hussain Shah one of the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday welcomed the Indian military’s retaliatory strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control, calling the action “justice served.”

The strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, a coordinated India’s response conducted during the night of May 6–7. Defense officials confirmed that the operation targeted terrorist launch pads and infrastructure located in Pakistan and POK, linked to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

“We are grateful for this action. The innocent lives lost have been avenged, and we thank our army and Prime Minister Modi for delivering justice,” Nawshad told reporters in Anantnag.

“We had full confidence in Prime Minister Modi, our armed forces, and the central and state governments. From day one, they assured us that justice would be served—and they have kept their promise,” he said.

Shah said that today, they feel a sense of closure. The killing of 26 innocent people has not gone unanswered. This operation has brought relief, not just to the families of the victims, but to the entire region that was shaken by the brutality of the Pahalgam massacre,” he added.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, left 26 civilians dead, including tourists and local residents. The incident triggered widespread outrage across the region, leading to calls for immediate and strong retaliation.

Protests erupted in several towns and cities across Jammu and Kashmir, with citizens demanding swift and strong action against those responsible.

The emotional wounds left by the massacre ran deep, as the victims included women and children enjoying the picturesque valley when terrorists struck.

Nawshad recalled his younger brother Adil with a mix of pride and sorrow.

“He was a kind soul, always smiling, and full of dreams. We lost him to hatred, but his death has awakened the conscience of an entire nation. If his sacrifice has led to a safer country, then at least his death was not in vain,” he said, holding back tears.

Shah said that they are still mourning. But at least now we can sleep knowing that justice, in some form, has been delivered.

“The pain remains, but so does our hope that such horrors will never be repeated again,” he added.