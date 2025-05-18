“Justice served”: Indian Army releases video of Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army’s Western Command posted a video of Operation Sindoor on its social media handle X on Sunday. It captioned the clip “Planned, trained & executed,” adding, “Justice served.”

In the video shared by the Army’s Western Command on X, Indian Army personnel are seen in military attire and armed. An army personnel can be heard saying that Operation Sindoor was a lesson for Pakistan, one it had not learned for decades.

“Yeh shuruate Pahalgam aantki hamle se hui, gussa nahi lava tha. Dimaag me bas ek hi baat, abki bar aisa sabak sikhanege ki inki peedhiya yaad rakhegi. (It all began with the Pahalgam terror attack, the rage was like lava. There was only one thought: this time, we will teach such a lesson that their generations will remember).”

The footage then displays visuals of blasts and non-stop firing, with a voiceover stating, “9 May raat ko takriban 9 baje, jis bhi dushman ki post ne yudh viraam ka ulanghan kiya un sabhi poston ko bharatiya sena ne mitti me mila diya. Dushman apni post chhod bhagta nazar aaya. Op sindoor keval ek kaarwahi nahi, Pakistan ke liye woh sabak tha jo usne dashakon se nahi sikha. Jai Hind! (On the night of May 9, around 9 pm, the Indian Army destroyed all enemy posts that violated the ceasefire, forcing the enemy to flee. Operation Sindoor is not just an action, but a lesson for Pakistan that it has not learned for decades).”

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said that no talks were scheduled between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan. The Army further made it clear that the continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in the DGMOs interaction of May 12, has no expiry date to it.

The clarification comes after some media houses reported that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan is ending on May 18.”No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as the continuation of a break in hostilities as decided in the DGMOs interaction of 12th May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it,” the Indian Army said.

On May 12, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks and issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on May 12, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on the stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan’s DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with mediapersons at a joint press conference on May 11 (Sunday), said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that “we cease hostilities”.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)