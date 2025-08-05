Justice for the forgotten continues: LG Sinha steps up support for terror victim families

Srinagar, Aug 04: In a significant step towards justice and recognition for victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hand over appointment letters to 250 families of terror victims on August 5 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

The families, hailing from North, Central, and South Kashmir, have endured unimaginable hardship after losing loved ones to brutal acts of terrorism over the past three decades. Victims included civilians, many of them primary breadwinners, who were targeted and killed by terrorist outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), HizbulMujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and other groups operating in the Valley.

Since the onset of terrorism in the early 1990s, districts like Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara in the north; Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar in the central region; and Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag in the south have borne the brunt of violence. Many families suffered horrific atrocities, including mutilations and public executions, designed to instil fear and suppress opposition.

Beyond the physical loss, these families have struggled with deep emotional trauma, economic hardship, and social isolation. For years, their pain went largely unacknowledged. Instead of receiving empathy and institutional support, they were often pushed to the margins, forgotten by society and overlooked by the system.

“Terrorism not only took away lives but also destroyed livelihoods,” a senior official said. “Many of the deceased were the sole providers for their families, leaving behind a legacy of struggle.”

The initiative by the UT administration, led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, marks a turning point. By directly engaging with affected families and providing them with government appointments, the administration is acknowledging their sacrifices and offering a path toward dignity and empowerment.

This is the third such event organized in recent weeks. On July 13, Lt Governor Sinha distributed appointment letters to 40 next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims in Baramulla. Another 80 families received similar support during a program held in Jammu on July 28.

“The wounds of terrorism run deep,” said the Lt Governor in an earlier statement. “But the administration is committed to ensuring that those who suffered for the nation are no longer forgotten.”

The event on August 5 is expected to be attended by top officials, community members, and representatives of civil society. For the families involved, it marks not just an administrative gesture, but a long-awaited step toward justice, recognition, and healing.