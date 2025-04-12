Justice Arun Palli Appointed as New Chief Justice of High Court J&K, Ladakh 

The Central Government on Saturday, notified the appointment of Justice Arun Palli as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, announced the appointment on social media, stating that the President of India approved the decision following consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

His appointment comes days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name for the post. Justice Palli began his legal career at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2007. He was elevated to the bench in December 2013.

Over the years, he has appeared in cases before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and Himachal Pradesh High Court, and has served as Amicus Curiae in several matters.

He currently holds the position of Executive Chairman of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority and has been a member of the National Legal Services Authority’s (NALSA) governing body since October 2023—(KNO)