Jt. Director Information Kashmir condoles demise of Bashir Ahmad Bhat (Kotur)

RK Online Desk
Joint Director Information Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of renowned theater artist and comedian Bashir Ahmad Bhat, popularly known as Bashir Kotur, who passed away on Monday.

In his condolence message, Joint Director described Bhat as a gifted performer who brought smiles to people through his powerful performances and distinctive comic timing. He added that Bhat’s contributions to Kashmiri art, culture and theatre were immense and will be remembered for generations.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held in this connection under the chairmanship of the Joint Director Information, Kashmir, at the Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir, Kothibagh, here.

During the meeting, participants offered their condolences to his family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul besides courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir, Ahsanul Haq Chishti; Cultural Officer, Burhan Hussain and other officers and officials of Information Department Kashmir also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

