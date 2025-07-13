JSCL proposes constructing apartments, shopping malls along Tawi River Front

JAMMU, July 112: The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has proposed the construction of apartments, parks, shopping malls, walkways and parking slots along Tawi River Front. In this regard the ‘land bank’ has been created near the River Tawi in Jammu, reliable sources said. “We have sent the proposal to the government for construction of the apartments, shopping malls, shops etc for its approval,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO), JSCL, Devansh Yadav confirmed, while adding, “The work on this dream project along the Tawi River Front will be started immediately after the approval”. “We are waiting for a nod from the government, the CEO said. Meanwhile, sources said that the J & K Government will have increased revenue from this project once it is completed. This will be a major revenue generating asset for the J&K government and will also prove to be a game changer in boosting tourism in the Jammu region, sources said. The Tawi River Front in Jammu is being developed in lines with Sabarmati River Front of Gujrat. The Tawi River Front in Jammu is an audacious project spanning 7 kilometres in two phases, with a budget surpassing Rs 530 crores. The work under phase 1 and 2 is almost 98% complete and the remaining will be completed shortly, officials said.