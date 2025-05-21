Journalists, writers, social workers felicitated in Pulwama

A number of people from different walks of life including prominent journalists, writers and social workers were felicitated in an impressive function in Pulwama on Tuesday.

The annual award function was organised by Weekly, Nida e Kasmir and Ahsan Foundation( NGO) at Skylark Paramedical College Pulwama.

Wajeeza Mushtaq, District Information Officer shared presidential podium with Dr Jauhar Qadoosi, Parvaiz Manous, Shamshad Kralwari and Ghulam Hassan Talib.

Among the prominent journalists who were awarded for their outstanding performance include Javid Sofi Senior Correspondent Rising Kashmir, Mushtaq ul Islam Senior Correspondent Kashmir Uzma, Shakeel Azaad , Editor Shaherbeen, Gazi Khurshid, ANN, Ashiq Hussain ANI, Tanha Ayaz Nida e Kashmir.

Many writers and social workers from different areas of Kashmir were also felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking during the function the District Information Officer Pulwama Wajeeza Mushtaq quoted Oscar Wild that there should be a law that no ordinary newspaper should be allowed to write about art.

She appreciated Editor in Chief of Nida e Kashmir, Meraj ud din Faraaz for dedicating pages of his newspaper to art and literature apart from routine news staff.

She noted that by writing about art and literature Nida e Kashmir has carved a unique space for itself and sustained it giving opportunity to writers across Jammu and Kashmir to connect with their local audience.