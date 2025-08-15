Journalists, social activists and intellectuals selected for waqf board awards

Srinagar, Aug 14: On the eve of Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has announced different categories of Awards for prominent mediapersons and journalists, Social Activists and Intellectuals.According to a statement issued here, Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board & Minister of State Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi approved the list of awardees who will be felicitated during the Independence Day Celebration of Waqf Board tomorrow being held at Srinagar. Prominent Journalists who will receive Alamdar-e-Kashmir Awards include Qazi Salman (Director PIB & DD News), Tariq Ahmad Rather (Joint Director Akashwani News), Hafiz Ayaz Gani (Editor In Chief Rising Kashmir), , Zahoor Hashmi (Editor Aftab), Anil Raina (Editor In Chief Morning Kashmir), Arshad Rasool (Editor In Chief Gadyal), Farooq Ahmad Wani (Editor In Chief Brighter Kashmir), Munish Gupta (Editor In Chief Early Times), Shamin Meraj (Editor In Chief Kashmir Monitor), Shah Gowhar (Correspondent ANI), Mohammad Aslam (Editor In Chief KNS), Sarosh Kafeel (Beauru Chief News 18 JKLH), Irfan Fazil (Gulistaan News), Sajad Ahmad Kumar (Editor In Chief Geo National), Owais Masoodi (Editor In Chief Kashmir Today), Maroof Abdullah (Editor In Chief INS), Tariq Bhat (Editor In Chief ANN), Firdaus Ilahi (Sr Correspondent JK News Today), Parvez Bhat (Bureau Chief Munsif TV), Zubair Qureshi (Bureau Chief Dainik Savera). These prominent journalists will be awarded for their exemplary services in the field of journalism both in print and electronic media in different capacities. In addition a few social activists and intellectuals will also be awarded.