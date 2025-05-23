Journalism students visit Rising Kashmir office for industry exposure

Srinagar, May 22: Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Government College for Women, M.A. Road, Srinagar on Thursday organised an industry visit to the office of Rising Kashmir, a leading daily newspaper, at its Srinagar office.

The visit was aimed to provide aspiring journalists with practical exposure to newsroom functioning and first-hand insights from experienced media professionals. The session commenced with an introduction and opening remarks by Dr. Suhail Ahmad, Head, Department of Journalism, GCW M.A. Road. He emphasized on the importance of field engagement for journalism students.

The visit featured engrossing interaction with senior journalists of Rising Kashmir. Senior Special Correspondent, Abid Bashir spoke about the ethical challenges and responsibilities of journalists, drawing on personal anecdotes from his reporting career. Senior Health Correspondent Mansoor Peer elaborated on the editorial decision-making process, highlighting how news is selected and prioritized, and emphasizing the importance of balanced coverage. He also shared insights from his years of experience covering the health beat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Reporter, Irfan Yatoo highlighted the day-to-day challenges of ground reporting and stressed the importance of verifying facts in an age of misinformation. He emphasized the crucial responsibility of verifying facts before publication, especially in today’s digital era where misinformation and unverified claims can spread rapidly through social media. He stressed that credibility and accuracy must remain the cornerstone of ethical journalism, even under pressure to break news first. Multimedia Reporter Malik Zeeshan spoke on use of technology in journalism, underlining the growing role of social media, digital tools, and the shift toward digital-first platforms.

The event concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session, followed by a tour of various sections of the newspaper setup. The visit proved to be an enriching experience for the students, offering them a valuable glimpse into the dynamic world of journalism beyond the confines of classroom learning.