Joint search operations continue after contact made with terrorists in J&K’s Poonch

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Reasi, June 10 (ANI): Indian Army conduct a search operation in the area where a bus carrying pilgrims lost its control and fell into a gorge following an alleged terror attack, in Reasi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The Indian Army has inducted additional troops and ramped up joint search efforts in the Lasana area of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after the security personnel made contact with terrorists on Monday night, as per officials.

According to a post by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps on X, the search efforts were conducted along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

“Op Lasana. Contact was established with #terrorists during a joint operation with J&K Police at Lasana, Surankote, last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army also conducted search operations in Poonch after contact was established with terrorists last night.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located upon the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off, and additional security measures were implemented. Early morning visuals from the spot show Indian Army personnel conducting strict vehicle checking with the assistance of a dog squad.

Lasana village remains under high security as joint operations by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police continue to prevent any escape attempts by the terrorists.

Earlier, amid the ongoing operations and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Saturday reiterated its commitment to continue its operations across the union territories until “terrorists are eliminated”.

The Director General of the Kishtwar-Doda Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, said during a press conference, “Until terrorists are eliminated, the operations will go on. The people of the area have given full support to security forces. These operations show good coordination of security forces.”

Meanwhile, security forces on Sunday seized caches of 1 M4 rifle and two AK47s with some of their bullets, along with medicines, after three terrorists were killed in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.
One M4 rifle, two AK-47s, 11 magazines, 65 M4 bullets, and 56 AK-47 bullets have been seized.

Apart from that, a cap, some medicines, and first aid materials have also been recovered. Officials have also written to the Pakistani side regarding the medicines, an official statement said. (ANI)

