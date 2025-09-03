Joint Review Meeting On Flood Preparedness and Contingency Held at PCR Kashmir

Follow us on

Srinagar, September 03: A joint review meeting on flood preparedness and contingency planning was held at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, to assess readiness in view of the prevailing weather conditions and forecast, and to strengthen coordination among all sister agencies working on the ground.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that the meeting was attended by Special DGP (Coordination) PHQ J&K, Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF J&K, IGP Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Traffic, range DIsG, DIGs Armed and IRP, DCs of Kashmir Division, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, and senior officers from the Army, CAPFs, and allied departments.

At the outset, district heads briefed about the evolving flood situation in their respective areas. The Divisional Commissioner shared details of preparedness measures, including embankment protection, rescue and evacuation plans, and contingency arrangements along river Jhelum and major streams. Alternate communication strategies in case of disruption were also discussed.

The participating officers underlined the importance of synergy among departments and stressed the need for a robust disaster mitigation plan to safeguard lives and property. It was resolved to maintain a high state of readiness, position manpower and machinery at vulnerable points, and ensure real-time dissemination of information to the public and to effect prompt evacuation wherever required.

The establishment of Joint Control Rooms with representatives from the civil administration, Police, Army, CAPFs, Flood & Irrigation, and other agencies was deliberated upon. A detailed review of existing response mechanisms was also conducted, with emphasis on proactive preparedness and stronger inter-agency coordination.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to remain alert on the ground and to respond promptly to any emerging situation, reads the statement.(GNS)