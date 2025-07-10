Jobs at the doorsteps of the Terror victim families in Kashmir will be ensured: LG Sinha 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated ‘Bharat Sanrachna J&K 2025’ exhibition and public outreach initiative at Srinagar.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor issued a stern warning to divisive elements in the society to stop spreading fake and dangerous narratives that threaten peace and harmony.

“Some people are giving irresponsible statements by saying that guests are spoiling the culture of J&K. They are stating there is a demographic invasion and alcoholism is spreading. This is the similar narrative as of terror outfit TRF. I appeal to those making such statements to stop peddling such narrative. We have already lost many innocent lives due to similar statements in the past” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his resolve to ensure justice for terror victim families and warned that those responsible for their sufferings will be held accountable.

“We are honoring and delivering justice to real terror victims of Kashmir valley. I recently met terror victim families in Anantnag. SRO-43 was compromised in the past. Instead of those who are entitled for jobs, the killers were granted jobs under SRO-43. Whoever misused the SRO-43, will face the action” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor shared the remarkable growth story of the country and Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir in the past few years.

“Since 2014, our great nation is rapidly moving towards becoming a global superpower with new resolve, new thinking and a new roadmap.

Within 6 years, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has written a new history of J&K. It is new J&K where children have pens in their hands and not stones, schools and colleges remain open throughout the year, where calendars of international programmes are published instead of bandhs and strikes.

It’s a new J&K where our youth is achieving new heights in innovation and research. It’s a new J&K where our youth is now focusing on startups and starting their own business ventures. Now in the new J&K, instead of slogans of separatism, the noise of factories, tourists and people’s laughter is being heard,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that in the last 5-6 years, J&K’s economy has doubled. The UT of J&K has become a favourite investment designation and more BPOs are also coming up in the UT. J&K Bank which was earlier at the loss of Rs 1300 cr is now at the profit of Rs 1700 cr, he added.

“J&K is writing stories of its golden era by ensuring equal opportunities to the aspirations of the deprived classes, farmers, women and the youth. What was previously impossible in J&K has been made possible,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the next 22 years can prove to be golden years for Jammu and Kashmir in the journey of Amrit Kaal, provided we give the new generation an opportunity to play a big role in this development journey of the nation.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Central Schemes and Innovations will shape our youth’s dream into reality. I am looking forward to the day when youth from J&K will join the space sector, become an astronaut to explore new frontiers of space,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, commended the ‘Bharat Sanrachna J&K 2025’ initiative aimed at creating awareness about government schemes, welfare programmes and highlighting innovation and technology driven development across multiple sectors.

He said the two-day mega exhibition will educate and engage youth, students, farmers, entrepreneurs and every section of society with real-time exposure of government services and build the bridge between government and the people.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the presence of the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Space, Bureau of Indian Standards, Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Tourism and Indian Council of Agricultural Research in today’s exhibition is a significant step towards inclusive development.

He emphasized that the schools and colleges should visit the exhibition in large numbers to inspire youth and encourage their contribution to Jammu & Kashmir’s development journey.

The 3-day long event will feature interactive Exhibitions from central ministries, PSUs, institutions, and national boards; Live Demonstrations & Hands-on Experiences for students and visitors; Workshops, Seminars & Expert Talks on topics like innovation, sustainability, and government support; Skill Zones, career guidance sessions, and youth empowerment modules and showcase of local success stories and integration of local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Shri Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Shri Tarun Jain, Director, Tarmeh Events; officials from Central government departments and UT Administration, prominent citizens, innovators, entrepreneurs and youth in large number were present.