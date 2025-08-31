Jmu-Sgr Highway suffered damages at several locations, restoration to take 20-25 days: CM Omar Abdullah

Follow us on

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has suffered extensive damages at multiple locations due to incessant heavy rainfall over the past few days, and full restoration may take up to 20–25 days.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that the government has already engaged with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the construction company and district administrations concerned to expedite repair work.

“The situation is being assessed. The highway has suffered damages at several points due to landslides. It will take around 20 to 25 days for complete restoration. However, we have prepared an alternate route where double-side traffic is being managed for now,” Omar Abdullah said.

He added that areas around Udhampur have been badly affected by the rains, and once restoration there is completed, stranded traffic will be allowed to move.

On a query about the cloudburst in Rajgarh, the Chief Minister said he was informed by the local MLA about the incident and immediate relief was announced. “DC and SP reached the spot, and necessary arrangements were also made by the Red Cross. We will do whatever more is needed,” he said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, considered the lifeline of Kashmir, has remained closed for the past two days due to continuous landslides and sinking of road stretches, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Officials said restoration work is being carried out on war footing, though fresh shooting stones are slowing down the process.