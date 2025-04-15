JMC, JSCL launches plantation drive at Tawi Ghat

Jammu, April 14: To mark the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), in collaboration with Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), organised a plantation drive on the left bank of the Tawi riverfront Monday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from civic officials, environmental volunteers, and local residents, all united in their commitment to promoting green and sustainable urban development. Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jammu and Chief Executive Officer Jammu Smart City Limited, Dr. Devansh Yadav graced the occasion and led the plantation drive. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yadav highlighted the importance of honouring Babasaheb’s legacy through actions that foster environmental conservation and social well-being. “This plantation drive is a humble tribute to the visionary who championed the values of equality and progress. Greening our urban spaces is a step forward in building a more inclusive and sustainable future,” he said.

Referring to the grand Tawi Aarti that was held yesterday on the serene banks of the Tawi river, the Commissioner shared that the event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 5,000 enthusiastic participants coming together to take part in the spiritual ceremony. He further elaborated that this sacred Aarti would now be established as a regular feature, especially during the annual Amarnath Ji Yatra, which attracts devotees from across the country and beyond.

Highlighting the importance of such events, the Commissioner emphasised that the Tawi Aarti would not only serve as a major spiritual attraction for pilgrims and tourists but would also significantly contribute to the cultural vibrancy of the region. In addition to its religious significance, he expressed optimism that regular organisation of the Aarti would play a pivotal role in boosting local business activities along the riverbank, providing new opportunities for vendors, artisans and small businesses. By transforming the Tawi riverfront into a hub of devotion and commerce, the initiative is expected to bring lasting benefits to the local community, fostering both economic growth and cultural enrichment. The Commissioner concluded by stating that efforts would be made to enhance the infrastructure and amenities around the river to accommodate the growing number of visitors in the future, ensuring that the Tawi Aarti becomes a landmark event that people look forward to year after year. Among others, Joint Commissioner (A), Krishan Lal, Deputy Commissioner (South), Lal Chand, Health Officer, Dr. Vinod Sharma and other senior officers and officials from JMC, JSCL and the Forest department actively participated in the drive.