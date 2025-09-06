JammuJammu and Kashmir NewsKashmirSEOTop Stories

JKSSB Last Date Extended for various Posts

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
The last date for submission of online application forms in respect of the UT/Divisional/District Cadre posts (Health & Medical Education Department) advertised vide Notification No. 07 of 2025 Dated: 29.07.2025, shall be 18.09.2025, instead of 03.09.2025.

Extension in the last date for submission of Online Application Forms for various UT/Divisional/District Cadre Post(s) in the Health and Medical Education Department, Advertised vide Notification No. 07 of 2025 dated 29.07.2025

 

