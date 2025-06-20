JKSET aspirants frustrated over repeated exam postponement

Srinagar, June 19: Aspirants of the Jammu & Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) 2024 have expressed growing frustration over the repeated postponements of the examination, which was initially scheduled for October 20, 2024. Aspirants have urged the University of Jammu to conduct the examinations promptly, as students have been awaiting the exams for over a year since they submitted their SET Examination forms last year 2024.

Abid Rashid, one of the Aspirant from Baramulla district informed Rising Kashmir that on June 5, 2024, the J & K State Eligibility Test Agency, University of Jammu, issued a notification for eligible candidates in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. The online application process was set to commence on June 11, 2024, with the examination date fixed for October 20, 2024.

“The State Eligibility Test Agency, University of Jammu, was scheduled to conduct these examinations in 41 subjects. The State Testing Agency has also released the list of primary examination centers for candidates in their respective divisions. In Jammu, the examinations were to be held in Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Udhampur, and Bhadarwah. In the Kashmir division, the SET examinations were to take place in Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag districts. Additionally, the SET examinations were to be conducted in Leh and Kargil in the Ladakh region,” he said

Abid said that On October 3, 2024, the JKSET Agency issued another public notice announcing the rescheduling of the JKSET/LASET Examination-2024, which was to be held on October 20, 2024.

“The JKSET Agency, University of Jammu, has received numerous requests from candidates to postpone the date of the JKSET/LASET Examination 2024, citing the ‘Kashmir Marathon-2024’ in Srinagar and the popular festival/fast ‘Karva Chauth’ occurring on the same date, among other reasons,” the notice from the JKSET Agency stated.

It reads that in consideration of the candidates, the JKSET Agency has postponed the JKSET/LASET Examination-2024, which was originally scheduled for October 20, 2024. A new date for the examination will be announced separately.

On March 24, 2025, the JKSET Agency announced another postponement of the examinations that were set to take place on March 27, 2025.

A public notice issued by the JKSET Agency during that period indicated that it is important for all concerned parties to be informed that the JKSET/LASET-2024 Examination, which was initially planned for April 27, 2025 (Sunday), has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict with an examination conducted by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE). The examination is now rescheduled for May 11, 2025 (Sunday).

The aspirants said that on May 8, 2025, the JKSET Agency postponed the examinations once more, which were supposed to occur on May 11, 2025 (Sunday) in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, due to the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. Since that time, the JKSET Agency has not established an official date for the examinations.

Professor Pankaj K. Srivastava, Member Secretary (JKSET/LASET) from the University of Jammu said as the examinations for universities and other government examinations as well as competitive examinations, are already scheduled, we will finalize the dates for the JKSET examinations in both union territories once these examinations are completed.

“Due to the scheduling of these examinations, the aspirants may encounter conflicts if they are also participating in these examinations. We will finalize the dates for the examinations to ensure there are no date conflicts with other examinations” he added.