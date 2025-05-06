JKSDRF Udhampur unit on high alert, intensifies training after Pahalgam terror attack

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF) has stepped up its preparedness in Udhampur. The force is now on high alert, ready to tackle any emergency that might come its way.

The JKSDRF has long been the first line of response during crises–be it natural disasters like floods and earthquakes or emergencies caused by human actions. Known for its quick and efficient action, the team is often the first to arrive, helping rescue people, reduce risks, and bring stability to tense situations. With solid training and constant readiness, the JKSDRF plays a critical role in keeping the region safe and supporting communities during their most vulnerable moments.

In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, the Udhampur unit of the JKSDRF has heightened its operational readiness. The staff has intensified their drills, focusing on improving their fighting, rescue, and disaster response capabilities. This additional focus is aimed at ensuring the team is prepared to face any situation, be it a natural disaster or a security threat.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector Ankeshwar Nath of JKSDRF Udhampur stated, “Our personnel are trained to respond in high-pressure situations. Ever since the Pahalgam incident, we have tightened our procedures so there are no delays in response time.” He further emphasized that the force is now equipped with better gear and is conducting round-the-clock exercises to maintain peak readiness.

With its personnel on high alert, the JKSDRF remains committed to protecting lives and ensuring stability in Jammu and Kashmir, no matter the nature of the crisis.

As part of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ initiative for nationwide civil defence preparedness, personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a mock drill at Dal Lake, Srinagar, focusing on a boat capsize scenario on Tuesday.

Earlier today, several high-ranking officials, including DG Civil Defence and DG NDRF, arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs for the meeting called by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan regarding the conduct of mock drills for effective Civil Defence across the nation on May 7. (ANI)