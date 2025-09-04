JKSA writes to EAM Dr. Jaishankar for repatriation of mortal remains of Kashmiri Youth who died in Saudi Arabia

Follow us on

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association here on Thursday has written to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, urging his immediate intervention for the repatriation of the mortal remains of 24-year-old Kashmiri youth, Shakir Ahmad Sheikh, who passed away in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, due to a sudden heart attack.

In the letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, the Association stated that Sheikh, son of Ghulam Rasool Sheikh and a resident of Palpora Salia Panzinhalpora, Anantnag, had been working at Nathria Al-Fareeq, Dammam, Al Qatif, when he tragically lost his life.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Association, requested the External Affairs Minister to ensure that the mortal remains are brought back to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, so that the family can perform the last rites in accordance with their cultural and religious traditions.

He said the bereaved family urgently needs assistance in bringing the young student’s mortal remains back to his ancestral village. He added that the Association has already shared all necessary documents with the Ministry for immediate coordination.

Calling it “a desperate plea from a devastated family seeking both justice and the opportunity to see their son one last time,” the Association’s Media Coordinator, Mir Zubair, said that Dr. Jaishankar’s timely intervention “will not only bring solace to their shattered hearts but also reaffirm India’s commitment to the dignity and protection of its citizens abroad.”

He urged the External Affairs Minister to intervene urgently, liaise with the Saudi Arabian authorities, and ensure that all humanitarian and administrative procedures are completed at the earliest, so that Shakir Sheikh’s family can receive his mortal remains without unnecessary delay and accord him the dignified farewell he deserves.