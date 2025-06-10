JKSA urges CM Omar Abdullah to make Public Cabinet Sub-Committee’s Reservation report

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Tuesday urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Education Minister Sakina Itoo to immediately make public the Cabinet Sub-Committee’s report on the rationalization of reservations.

In a statement, the National Spokesperson of the Association, Farhat Riyaz, said, “The lack of fixed timelines for the Cabinet meeting raises concerns about the government’s intentions. The government’s ‘Tareeq pe Tareeq’ approach has become a hallmark of inaction.”

The Association requested Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to convene an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the report’s recommendations, ensuring timely implementation. “The ongoing delay is unacceptable and jeopardizes the future of thousands of students, exacerbating their anxiety and uncertainty,” Farhat emphasized.

“We demand that the Education Minister provide a clear timeline for the report’s release. The people of J&K deserve clarity, not vague assurances. Prolonged delays will only fuel growing resentment among youth. The future of students cannot be compromised by endless delays and empty promises,” she added.

Media Coordinator of Association Krishna Saproo stated, “With job notifications being released every day, it’s crucial to disclose the report’s findings, especially considering the general category’s share. The government had made a clear and time-bound commitment that within six months, the reservation issue would be resolved. Now that the six-month deadline has ended, there is nothing concrete. Neither has the report been shared with the public, nor has rationalization of the reservation been done. But some backdoor cabinet meetings are being used as an excuse.”

He asserted, “The Cabinet meeting should have been scheduled to coincide with the six-month completion date. This seems like a mere delay tactic. The lack of transparency and accountability is eroding trust in the government. We demand answers: What is the government hiding? Why are they reluctant to share the report? The youth of J&K deserve better. It’s time for the government to prioritize their future and unlock the region’s potential.”

Saproo added that, “We demand immediate action and transparency in this matter. The students’ future hangs in the balance, and we will not be silenced.