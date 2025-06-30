JKSA thanks CM Omar Abdullah for Evacuation of 1,300 Kashmiri Students from War-Torn Iran

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his timely intervention, concern, and unwavering support that facilitated the safe evacuation of over 1,300 Kashmiri students stranded in conflict-hit Iran.

In a formal letter addressed to the chief minister, the Association commended his consistent advocacy and leadership during the unprecedented crisis. “Your timely intervention and public appeal at a critical juncture brought national attention to the plight of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran. It is due to such collective, compassionate efforts that large-scale humanitarian responses become possible,” the letter stated.

National Convenor of the Association Nasir Khuehami also extended special thanks to Nasir Sogami, Advisor to the Chief Minister, for his proactive and hands-on role throughout the evacuation operation. “We are especially grateful to Sogami Sahab for his support and for personally monitoring the entire evacuation and transportation process from day one. His continuous coordination, timely communication, and logistical oversight brought immense relief to distressed students and their families across Jammu and Kashmir,” said Khuehami.

Khuehami further stated, “We are immensely thankful to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for standing by the students in these trying times and for consistently raising their concerns at the highest levels. His engagement with the External Affairs Minister and multiple follow-ups helped galvanize immediate support and action for relocating students from high-risk areas in Iran back to safety in India.”

He noted that the emotional and psychological distress faced by students in cities such as Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Qom, and Tabriz was severe. “These students, trapped in conflict-ridden cities, endured days of fear and uncertainty. Their safe return to the arms of their families in Jammu and Kashmir has brought much-needed emotional peace and relief.”

“The care and priority given to the safety of Kashmiri students by the Chief Minister from the initial response to the final leg of their journey was nothing short of exemplary,” Khuehami said.

He emphasized that this timely intervention and constant coordination by the Chief Minister not only saved lives but also rekindled faith in the responsiveness and inclusiveness of the Jammu and Kashmir government. “During one of the most turbulent periods, the Chief Minister emerged as a beacon of hope and reassurance to distressed Kashmiri students and their families,” he added.

The Association also acknowledged the critical role played by Omar Abdullah in facilitating post-arrival logistics. “Due to his intervention, deluxe sleeper and AC buses were arranged from Delhi to Srinagar, ensuring that all 1,300 students could return home safely and with dignity,” Khuehami stated.

He further expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Indian Embassy and MEA, which worked in coordination with the Chief Minister. “The combined efforts of the Indian Embassy and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah brought immense solace to the affected families, easing their anxiety and ensuring a smooth and safe return.”

The evacuation stands as a testament to what can be achieved when compassionate leadership, timely coordination, and responsive governance come together. “We sincerely thank Omar Abdullah for being an integral part of this humanitarian effort and for always standing by the students of Jammu and Kashmir during times of crisis, ” Khuehami concluded.