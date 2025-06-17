JKSA reiterates appeal to EAM Jaishankar for immediate evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran amid conflict

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Tuesday has reiterated its urgent appeal to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for the immediate evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, pushing the region to the brink of a full-scale war.

The Association raised alarm over the deteriorating security conditions, warning that hundreds of Indian students mostly from Jammu and Kashmir are trapped amid ongoing airstrikes, missile barrages, and widespread fear. The Association noted that many of these students had gone to Iran to pursue cost-effective MBBS programs, but are now facing life-threatening circumstances.

National Convenor of Association Nasir Khuehami said that students are enrolled in colleges located alarmingly close to military bases and strategic infrastructure, making them highly vulnerable. He revealed that several students are residing in cities where direct Israeli strikes have already taken place. Students have reported hearing missile sounds, experiencing ground tremors, and witnessing heavy military movement. They are living in constant fear and psychological trauma, with limited means to communicate, he said.

The situation is compounded by severely disrupted internet services across Iran. “It’s taking three to four minutes just for a single WhatsApp message to go through,” students told the Association. “We can hear missile sounds clearly from here. Internet is down, and we’re unable to contact our families back home. They are terrified, and so are we.”

Students informed us that, “We want the Indian Embassy to evacuate us by road, as airspace is closed and we don’t know how long this situation will last.”

The Association also referenced a serious incident that occurred near the Hujjatdost Dormitory of Tehran University of Medical Sciences, where two Kashmiri students were injured in a nearby attack on Sunday evening. Both have since been moved to safer accommodations in Ramsar and are reported to be stable.

Given the rapidly worsening crisis, the Association urged the External Affairs Minister to immediately relocate all Kashmiri students to safer zones within Iran, at least until the Government of India launches a full-fledged evacuation operation to repatriate its citizens. “This phased and proactive relocation strategy is essential,” Khuehami said, “as waiting until the last moment could lead to devastating consequences if the conflict escalates further or air travel becomes impossible.”

The Association also called upon the Government of India to coordinate urgently with Iranian authorities and international humanitarian agencies to ensure the safety and secure passage of Indian nationals. “The lives and well-being of our students are on the line. Immediate action is needed to reassure hundreds of worried families in Kashmir and across India, who are spending every minute in anxiety and helplessness.”

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to treat the matter as a national priority, stating: “These students are our shared responsibility. Their safe relocation and return must not be delayed any further.”

The Association extended its gratitude to Faizaan Ali, the Iran Coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Association, Dr. Momin Khan, State Vice President of the All India Medical Students Association, and Dr. Mujtaba, State Additional Secretary of the AIMSA, for their tireless efforts in assisting Kashmiri students during these challenging times in Iran.

Their support, constant coordination, and on-ground assistance have been instrumental in relocating stranded students to safer locations amid the escalating tensions in the region. They played a vital role in liaising with the Indian Embassy in Iran, ensuring that the concerns of the students were promptly communicated and necessary steps were taken for their safety and evacuation.