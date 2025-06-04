JKSA demands time-bound probe into mysterious death of Kashmiri Youth in Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday strongly demanded a swift, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the mysterious and tragic death of 30-year-old Kashmiri youth, Zubair Ahmed Bhat, in New Delhi.

The Association said that Zubair, a resident of Sehyar Ali Kadal in Srinagar, reportedly died under suspicious circumstances in a public park in the national capital on Monday. His mortal remains were flown to Srinagar on Tuesday morning. According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received from a member of the public regarding an unconscious man in a park who had reportedly sustained a head injury. The police reached the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. An inquest has been initiated, and a post-mortem examination has been conducted.

Reacting to the incident, National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, in a statement, urged the Delhi Police to conduct a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubair’s untimely death. “The incident raises serious concerns and demands answers. We urge the Delhi Police to investigate all possible angles, including the possibility of foul play. The findings must be made public in a time-bound manner,” he said.

He also appealed to the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, to personally monitor the investigation and ensure accountability.

Reiterating the demand for an immediate FIR and a fair, transparent, and timely probe, Khuehami stated, “The silence and delay from authorities only deepen the sense of fear and mistrust. The circumstances of Zubair’s death are unclear, and the lack of clarity is deeply disturbing. A fair and honest investigation is the bare minimum owed to the deceased and his grieving family.”

He further urged the Delhi Chief Minister and the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to personally intervene and ensure justice is delivered. “We urge the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Delhi Police Commissioner to constitute a high-level probe team to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Khuehami added.

National President of the Association, Ummar Jamal, extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic demise of Zubair Ahmed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his loved ones find the strength and patience to endure this irreparable loss.”

Zubair had traveled to Delhi to receive a guest and reportedly lost contact with them around 4:00 PM on Monday. Later, the family was informed about his death under suspicious circumstances. “He used to travel frequently to Delhi for work-related matters,” the family stated, adding that they suspect he was assaulted. They also claimed to possess screenshots of chats indicating that he was beaten up in the locality where he was staying, Jamal said, quoting family sources.

Meanwhile, the Association has pledged to extend full legal and logistical support to the bereaved family and vowed to pursue the matter with all relevant authorities until justice is ensured.