JKSA demands  probe into student’s death in Mohali 

Srinagar, June 03: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking his immediate intervention into the tragic death of Aryan Razdan, a 19-year-old Kashmiri Pandit student from Budgam, who died by suicide in his hostel room at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, Mohali on May 19, 2025.

In a letter, the Association has demanded the immediate registration of an FIR and a fair, time-bound probe into the circumstances that led to Aryan’s death. The letter alleges that Aryan, a BBA second-semester student, was subjected to severe mental harassment by college authorities after being accused of using a mobile phone during an examination. Rather than supporting him, the college’s handling of the matter reportedly humiliated the student, pushing him into psychological distress.

It further alleged that his hostel room was cleaned before police arrived and his mobile phone and laptop were taken without the family’s knowledge or consent, raising suspicions of evidence tampering. Instead of being treated with fairness and empathy, Aryan was reportedly humiliated by the college staff, which further deepened his emotional distress. Later that day, he returned to his hostel room and tragically took his own life by hanging.

National Convenor of Association Nasir Khuehami termed the entire episode as deeply disturbing and pointed out a series of procedural and moral failures in the aftermath of Aryan’s death. According to the student’s family, the Punjab Police has not yet registered an FIR, even after the passage of nearly two weeks, despite repeated pleas from his grief-stricken parents.

Adding to the alarm, the Association cited testimonies from fellow students who alleged that Aryan’s hostel room was cleaned before police arrived, raising fears of possible tampering with crucial evidence.

Khauhami emphasised that the delay in lodging an FIR, along with the alleged procedural lapses and disrespect shown to the bereaved family, reflects a gross miscarriage of justice. He also flagged concerns raised by the family regarding procedural irregularities during the post-mortem conducted at Civil Hospital Phase 6, Mohali. The family seeks clarity and accountability regarding the handling of the medical examination, documentation, and body release processes, all of which were reportedly delayed and poorly managed.

“This is not just about Aryan,” he said. “It’s about every student who leaves home with dreams in their eyes and deserves to be protected, not broken.”

He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for personal intervention to ensure justice is served. He demanded a transparent, time-bound, and impartial investigation and stressed that legal and disciplinary action must be taken against any individual or institution found complicit, whether in harassment, negligence, or evidence tampering.