J&K’s security is our priority: Amit Shah

JAMMU, APR 09: Amid growing security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government’s strong stance against separatism and condemned the recent infiltration attempts along the border.

Speaking during the Rising Bharat Summit 2025 hosted by CNN-News18, Shah expressed clarity and confidence when asked about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its future as a full-fledged state.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a pan-Indian party, and we have always had a national vision. We formed a government under the leadership of two leaders, one under Atal ji and for a long time under Modi ji for the third consecutive time. The BJP has never considered who the state government is while being in power at the center. Jammu and Kashmir will regain its rightful status at the appropriate time. Our priority has always been the nation’s interest,” Shah said

Shah elaborated on a recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he met with local leaders including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. “We had constructive discussions, and even shared a meal together, continuing our efforts to foster cooperation at all levels of governance,” he added.

The Home Minister emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to security in the region, particularly in combating separatism and terrorism. “Our position on security and separatism is non-negotiable. We will not compromise on these issues, nor will we allow anyone else to do so,” Shah declared. “The government’s focus on eradicating terrorism and ensuring stability remains stronger than ever.”

Addressing reports of infiltration attempts in the Kathua region, Shah was quick to downplay the idea that these incidents were solely linked to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. ” Infiltration can come from Pakistan only and it can’t come from Russia. This has been an ongoing issue for years,” he explained. “But let me assure you, our security forces are vigilant and prepared to respond to any threat. We will not let any wrongdoing take place, and those responsible will face the full force of the law.”

Shah concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to the safety and security of its citizens, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. “We are fully dedicated to ensuring peace and security in the region, and we will continue to take every necessary step to safeguard our nation,” he said.