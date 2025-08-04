Top Stories

J&K’s referral transport expenditure under NHM jumps from lakhs to crores

Mansoor Peer
Mansoor Peer
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 03: The expenditure on referral transport services under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a massive increase over the past six financial years, highlighting a growing investment in healthcare accessibility across the Union Territory.

According to the data compiled from Financial Management Reports submitted by the UT administration and shared in reply to a starred question in LokSabha said spending rose from a mere Rs 15 lakh in 2019-20 to Rs 4,406.11 lakh (Rs 44.06 crore) in 2024-25, marking a significant push in emergency and patient transport services.

The year-wise expenditure on referral transport under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu & Kashmir shows a consistent upward trend, starting from Rs 15 lakh in 2019-20, rising sharply to Rs 2,181.83 lakh in 2020-21, followed by Rs 2,111.31 lakh in 2021-22.

The spending further increased to Rs 3,520.04 lakh in 2022-23, Rs 3,551.13 lakh in 2023-24, and reached Rs 4,406.11 lakh in 2024-25, indicating a significant and sustained investment in strengthening emergency healthcare transport services across the Union Territory.

The data includes spending made through central releases, state contributions, and unspent balances from previous years.

Government officials said the increase reflects the government’s emphasis on strengthening referral transport systems—particularly ambulance and emergency response services—across remote and urban areas of the UT.

The officials, while welcoming the development, said that a robust referral transport mechanism is critical for timely medical intervention, especially in geographically difficult regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NHM’s growing financial footprint in the referral transport sector aligns with its broader goals of reducing maternal and infant mortality, ensuring emergency care, and enhancing public health infrastructure in underserved regions.

LG inspects progress of Balidan Stambh at Srinagar
Viksit Bharat is people’s dream, not political agenda: PM
Pall of gloom descends in Achen village as terrorists shot dead KP
Omar Abdullah directs strict adherence to power curtailment schedule
Preliminary autopsy report rules out terror angle in Kathua civilian killings
Share This Article
Previous Article Eco AmarnathYatra-Part 3 : ShriAmarnathjiYatra sees efficient waste processing with advanced machinery
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Eco AmarnathYatra-Part 3 : ShriAmarnathjiYatra sees efficient waste processing with advanced machinery
Anchor
Resolution of J&K people’s problems will come from New Delhi only, says Altaf Bukhari
Politics
Congress committed to restoring statehood, safeguarding J&K’s interests: Tariq Karra
Politics
Farooq reiterates J&K statehood demand
Politics