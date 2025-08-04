J&K’s referral transport expenditure under NHM jumps from lakhs to crores

Srinagar, Aug 03: The expenditure on referral transport services under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a massive increase over the past six financial years, highlighting a growing investment in healthcare accessibility across the Union Territory.

According to the data compiled from Financial Management Reports submitted by the UT administration and shared in reply to a starred question in LokSabha said spending rose from a mere Rs 15 lakh in 2019-20 to Rs 4,406.11 lakh (Rs 44.06 crore) in 2024-25, marking a significant push in emergency and patient transport services.

The year-wise expenditure on referral transport under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu & Kashmir shows a consistent upward trend, starting from Rs 15 lakh in 2019-20, rising sharply to Rs 2,181.83 lakh in 2020-21, followed by Rs 2,111.31 lakh in 2021-22.

The spending further increased to Rs 3,520.04 lakh in 2022-23, Rs 3,551.13 lakh in 2023-24, and reached Rs 4,406.11 lakh in 2024-25, indicating a significant and sustained investment in strengthening emergency healthcare transport services across the Union Territory.

The data includes spending made through central releases, state contributions, and unspent balances from previous years.

Government officials said the increase reflects the government’s emphasis on strengthening referral transport systems—particularly ambulance and emergency response services—across remote and urban areas of the UT.

The officials, while welcoming the development, said that a robust referral transport mechanism is critical for timely medical intervention, especially in geographically difficult regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NHM’s growing financial footprint in the referral transport sector aligns with its broader goals of reducing maternal and infant mortality, ensuring emergency care, and enhancing public health infrastructure in underserved regions.