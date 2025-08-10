“J&K’s Rail Infrastructure witnessing unprecedented growth under PM Modi”: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flagging off the Vande Bharat train between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station, calling it a major step in strengthening Jammu and Kashmir’s transport network.

“J&K’s transport infrastructure, particularly in railways, has witnessed unprecedented growth under the leadership of Hon’ble PM,” the LG said in a post on X.

He added that the new train service will provide greater ease of travel for devotees visiting the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and is expected to spur economic growth in the region.

Highlighting recent achievements, the LG noted that the first-ever freight train from Punjab reached Anantnag on Friday, marking a historic milestone in the Valley’s transport infrastructure and trade connectivity.