J&K’s private hospitals announce free treatment for tourists

Srinagar, Apr 23: The private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday announced free treatment for all tourists across the private hospitals in the UT following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

While condemning the attack, J&K Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association said it has announced free treatment for all tourists as a gesture of solidarity and compassion.

Mir Faizan, President of the Association, expressed sorrow over the incident and said that they deeply saddened by the attack in Pahalgam. “In this hour of grief, we are committed to providing medical support to the tourists affected by the tragic incident.”

He said the private hospitals and dialysis centres will provide comprehensive care including emergency services, surgeries, and other necessary treatments entirely free of charge.

The association also announced that it will commemorate the killing of the victims by organizing free health camps across all its hospitals every year on April 22.

Dr Masood ul Hassan, General Secretary of the association, said that its dedicated healthcare team is working tirelessly to ensure tourists from across India receive the best possible care. He added that the association stands united in this time of sorrow and remains committed to supporting all those in need.

Strong condemnation poured in from the medical fraternity across major hospitals and medical colleges throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Medical Faculty Association (MFA), Govt. Medical College Srinagar expresses its deep anguish, grief, and unequivocal condemnation of the dastardly act of terrorism perpetrated on innocent tourists in Pahalgam.

“This heinous and cowardly attack on peace-loving visitors, who had come to experience the beauty, culture, and hospitality of our valley, is not only an assault on human life but also an affront to the age-old ethos of Kashmiriyat the tradition of brotherhood, compassion, and humanity that Kashmir has always stood for,” the association said.

The entire medical fraternity of GMC Srinagar is profoundly saddened by this tragic incident. “At a time when Kashmir has been steadily reclaiming its position on national and international tourism, acts like these are a shameful attempt to disrupt peace, harmony, and the socio-economic revival of the region.”

It further said targeting unarmed, innocent civilians is the most reprehensible form of violence, reflecting a mindset that has no place in any civilized society.

The association offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for both the deceased and the injured. Doctors, paramedics, and emergency staff at SMHS Hospital and its associated institutions are fully prepared to deliver the best possible care to the victims.

It said violence in any form, against any individual or community, is unjustifiable adding such acts are designed to instil fear, disrupt lives, and tarnish the image of Kashmir

Meanwhile, the faculty members and staff of GMC Baramulla, Medical Faculty Forum expressed grief over the barbaric act of terrorism perpetrated against innocent tourists.

“We fall short of words to condemn this cowardly and inhumane act. Such violence against innocent lives is not only a crime against humanity but also an assault on the values of peace and compassion that we uphold as a nation,” it said.

Meanwhile, doctors of the Resident Doctors Association GMC Jammu gathered at the campus on Wednesday evening and held a candlelight march and demanded unforgiving action against the murderers.

A doctor who was part of the candlelight march said 150 doctors took part in the march against the terror attack. “This is our collective roar against terrorism, against cowardice and against every hand that dares to shed innocent blood on our land,” the doctor said.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on April 22, has sparked anger throughout the nation.