J&K’s integration with India now complete, irreversible: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the constitutional and administrative changes undertaken in the J&K over the past five years have solidified its full union with the nation.

In an interview with National Television, Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, the Indian state has firmly established its authority in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that both goals, ensuring the complete constitutional merger of J&K with India and restoring peace have been achieved, adding that the J&K’s return to stability and national mainstream is now a reality, not just a political objective.

“It is true that I came to Jammu and Kashmir on 7th August, 2020. I will complete 5 years on 7th August, 2025. The achievements of the past five years are many, but my guiding principle has remained the Peace, Prosperity, Progress and People First,” Sinha said.

He added that Jammu and Kashmir has emerged from decades of violence and uncertainty. “There was a time when the streets of Kashmir were under siege, stone pelting incidents dominated the headlines. That is now history,” he said.

“Today, cinema halls, schools, colleges and businesses are open. People are enjoying nightlife. The peaceful Muharram processions after 32 years have instilled fresh confidence,” he added.

Speaking about economic progress, Sinha said that prosperity has taken root and the economy has significantly improved. “Our economic system has doubled in strength. We have made unprecedented strides in agriculture, tourism, and entrepreneurship,” he said.

“More than 8-9 lakh women are now part of self-help groups and are running successful businesses. GI tagging, QR coding and exports in handicrafts and Pashmina have doubled,” he added.

When asked about his coordination with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said that there is full harmony. “We work in a coordinated manner. Whenever required, we sit together and solve issues. There’s no truth in the claim that the Chief Minister is not invited to important meetings,” he said.

Referring to the emotional challenges faced by families affected by terrorism, Sinha said, “In the last 35 years, many families lost their breadwinners to terrorism. Until now, no one paid attention to them. In the past few months, we have taken significant steps to support them.”

Sinha said that he met several victims in Anantnag, Baramulla, and Raj Bhavan, and was deeply moved by their stories. “A girl told me her father, an SPO, was killed by terrorists. Her mother begged for help to raise her and her younger sister. No one asked about them for ten years. That conversation shook me,” he said.

“After meeting victims and foundations like Save Youth, Save Future, we took five major decisions,” Sinha added. “First, those eligible must get jobs; second, those due for financial support must receive it; third, those who got one job but still have dependent family members will be supported through PM’s collateral-free self-employment schemes; fourth, cases where FIRs weren’t registered will be re-examined; and fifth, properties seized by terrorists will be returned.”

He said that a dedicated helpline has been launched and a large number of complaints have already been received. “Many people couldn’t get dependent certificates due to the flawed ecosystem here, which earlier glorified terrorism. That has changed,” he said.

“Today, 40 people have received appointment letters. This is just the beginning. We will reopen old cases and punish the guilty. The process will continue,” Sinha said.

Speaking about Operation Sindoor and India’s response to Pakistan, Sinha said, “On April 22, the Pahalgam attack killed 26 innocent civilians. Terrorists trained in Pakistan carried out the attack. The Prime Minister made it clear that India’s waters will now flow for India, not for terrorism.”

Sinha hailed the decision to review the Indus Water Treaty, calling it historic. “Even after three wars—1965, 1971 and Kargil and the Mumbai terror attack, Pakistan kept benefiting from our waters while bleeding us through terrorism. That’s changed now. The Prime Minister’s decision is a strong message,” he said.

Sinha said Pakistan, which relies on the Indus water system for agriculture and drinking water, will face severe consequences. “Their food production and economy will suffer. This will be a lesson for generations,” he said.

Sinha also praised the Home Minister for taking bold steps against terrorism and changing the entire ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. “Earlier, people would chant slogans supporting Pakistan. Today, they come out in huge numbers and raise their voice against terrorism. The transformation is evident,” he said.

On the tourism front, Sinha said the number of pilgrims visiting the AmarnathYatra has seen a significant rise. “Despite the Pahalgam incident, over 2 lakh pilgrims have already participated. All hotels in Pahalgam are full, and tourism is flourishing in Sonmarg and Srinagar too,” he said.

He added that infrastructure development along the pilgrimage route has been a top priority. “We have widened roads, ensured uninterrupted electricity supply up to the Holy Cave, and improved facilities like guest houses. The locals have welcomed pilgrims with open hearts,” he said.

Addressing the issue of employment, Sinha said, “It’s true that not everyone can get a government job. But in the last five years, over 40,000 government posts have been filled with full transparency, without any recommendations. We’ve also topped the self-employment scheme rankings nationally for three years.”

Speaking on the role of women in J&K’s development, Sinha said that Women here are doing well in education, sports, entrepreneurship, and traditional crafts. “Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a model of women-led development,” he said.

On the G20 summit, Sinha said, “It sent a strong message to the world. The people of J&K now have full faith in India and see no future with Pakistan.”

When asked about the opposition’s claims that the ongoing development is a continuation of old schemes, Sinha said that let the people and history judge that what happened in these five years versus what happened before and before people can see the difference.”

“When I came here, I had two priorities to ensure complete authority of the Indian state and full integration of J&K with India. I can proudly say we’ve achieved both under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he added.