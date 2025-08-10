Breaking

JKPCC Srinagar Seizes 3.50 MT of Prohibited Polythene

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a significant step towards curbing plastic pollution, the District Office of the Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), Srinagar, conducted an enforcement raid leading to the seizure of 3.50 metric tons of prohibited polythene material.

The enforcement team of JKPCC Srinagar, in coordination with local authorities, carried out a surprise inspection at Tengpora area.

During the operation, a substantial quantity of polythene banned under the provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 was detected and confiscated for safe disposal as per the prescribed environmental norms.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Officer, JKPCC Srinagar, reiterated that the use, storage, and distribution of prohibited polythene carry serious environmental consequences and violate the existing ban orders. He urged traders, shopkeepers, and the general public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and contribute to the fight against plastic pollution.

Elderly Woman Pilgrim from Shopian Dies in Mecca
“J&K to Witness Rain, Snow Till March 16, Afternoon clearance Expected” : MeT
Two injured in suspected explosion at Rajouri
Three drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama: Police
“Ram Temple construction on his birthplace marks victory for our patience: PM Modi
Share This Article
Previous Article GMC Srinagar’s Neurosurgery Deptt Achieves Remarkable Milestone Performs Over 3000 Life-Saving Surgeries in 10 Months
Next Article Food Safety Deptt Kupwara Intensifies Drive against Substandard Food Items
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Food Safety Deptt Kupwara Intensifies Drive against Substandard Food Items
Breaking
GMC Srinagar’s Neurosurgery Deptt Achieves Remarkable Milestone Performs Over 3000 Life-Saving Surgeries in 10 Months
Breaking
Australian Army chief visiting India had trained with Indian Army Chief in the US
Breaking
Announce J&K’s statehood dates, end doubts and chaos among people: Hakeem Yaseen to PM, HM
Breaking