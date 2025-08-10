JKPCC Srinagar Seizes 3.50 MT of Prohibited Polythene

In a significant step towards curbing plastic pollution, the District Office of the Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), Srinagar, conducted an enforcement raid leading to the seizure of 3.50 metric tons of prohibited polythene material.

The enforcement team of JKPCC Srinagar, in coordination with local authorities, carried out a surprise inspection at Tengpora area.

During the operation, a substantial quantity of polythene banned under the provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 was detected and confiscated for safe disposal as per the prescribed environmental norms.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Officer, JKPCC Srinagar, reiterated that the use, storage, and distribution of prohibited polythene carry serious environmental consequences and violate the existing ban orders. He urged traders, shopkeepers, and the general public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and contribute to the fight against plastic pollution.