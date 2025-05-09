Breaking

JKPCC set up a control room in Srinagar, establishes helpline for support

Assistance to shelling affected people

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday setup a control room consisting of senior party functionaries & DCC Presidents, who will remain available to render all possible assistance to shelling affected people.

The members with the helpline numbers are given below:-

Sdr. S.S.Channi
9419000784

Shri Nissar Ahmad Mundo
9419006694

Shri Irfan Naqib
9419000470

Dr.Audl Farooq Mir Lasjan
9419001064

Shri Fayaz Ahmad Mir
9596457388

Shri Iqbal Mir
7006704522

Shri Umer Jaan
9906712321

Shri Arshid Ahmad Tantray
9797788558

Shri Mushtaq Tantray
7006002960

Dr.Waleed
8713855555

Shri Bilal Mir
9906786835

The control room will work in close coordination with the administration ensuring that people get timely support and assistance.

