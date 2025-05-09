JKPCC set up a control room in Srinagar, establishes helpline for support

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday setup a control room consisting of senior party functionaries & DCC Presidents, who will remain available to render all possible assistance to shelling affected people.

The members with the helpline numbers are given below:-

Sdr. S.S.Channi

9419000784

Shri Nissar Ahmad Mundo

9419006694

Shri Irfan Naqib

9419000470

Dr.Audl Farooq Mir Lasjan

9419001064

Shri Fayaz Ahmad Mir

9596457388

Shri Iqbal Mir

7006704522

Shri Umer Jaan

9906712321

Shri Arshid Ahmad Tantray

9797788558

Shri Mushtaq Tantray

7006002960

Dr.Waleed

8713855555

Shri Bilal Mir

9906786835

The control room will work in close coordination with the administration ensuring that people get timely support and assistance.