JKPCC President Tariq Karra demands PM package for rehabilitation of shelling affected people

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra has said that Prime Minister should announce a special comprehensive package for the relief and rehabilitation of the affected population

Strongly condemning Pakistan for targeting Civilian population in Poonch ,Rajouri and elsewhere, Shri Karra shared the grief & sorrow with families of those martyred or injured besides suffering great other loss to livestock and properties.

Accompanied by Working President Shri Raman Bhalla ,Ex Chairman JKLC Jahangir Mir, AiCC Secretaries Shah Nawaz Chaudhary,Neeraj kundan and Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma,MLA Iftikhar Ahmed,DCC President Poonch S Rajinder Singh Kaka,IYC Secretary Ayaz Chaudhary, Mir Iqbal Ex BDC, Ajay Lakhotra President NSUI ,Kisan Cell Chairman Bharat Priye, Arif Qazmi ,Vice President PYC today undertook extensive tour of different affected areas of Poonch district to meet the bereaved families and affected families who suffered damages to livestock and houses,other property.

Karra alongwith other leaders visited Baila in Mandi area in Poonch & offered condolences to the family of an slamic scholar Qari Mohammed Iqbal besides another person martyred in shelling in Bandichechian.

Karra regretted that a martyr was labelled by a section of national media as a terrorist which is highly condemnable and appropriate legal action must be taken. This has hurt the shattered family and all right thinking people in the society besides harming his image besideevcausing a worst mischief.

Team visited Chaj Troh where two children were burued after getting martyred.in Dungas near christ school.

Earlier Tariq Hameed Karra alongwith other senior leaders visited Shri Budda Amarnath temple and Dera Nangaali sahib &offered prayers for peace, harmony & brotherhood.

Later they visited Bagyala Masjid Zia ul aloom, Poonch city ,Gita Bhawan ,Gurudawara Singh Sabha Mohalla, house of martyr Surjan Singh . They also visited hospital to enquire about the injured.

The team visited the houses of all those who lost in Poonch and Several other affected families

The people demanded compensation for the loss of lives,property, crops,livestock, houses etc without delay.

Shri Bhalla said that Poonch district is worst affected in the entire country demanded a special central package from Prime minister to compensate the people besides special recruitment package for border youth in para military forces apart from construction of more community and individual bunkers .

Talking to reporters, Karra condemned Pakistan for targeting Civilian population causing huge loss of lives and properties of common people and Poonch district is worst affected in whole country. He regretted that Prime Minister didn’t name once the poonch in his speech yesterday.

He said Prime Minister should accept the congress demand for chairing all party meet also special session of Parliament to discuss the details of situation right from Pehalgam carnage to ceasefire by a third country. The Nation has a right to know the various aspects of the past twenty days and terms of ceasefire, etc besides measures and package for relief and rehabilitation of large number of affected people.

He justified the demand for more community and individual bunkers with all facilities in different parts of district. He akso forcefully raises the demand for immediate reliefs and rehabilitation besides martyr status to all killed.

Later they visited Mankote,Mendhar offered condolences to the bereaved families.