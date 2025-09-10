JKPCC celebrates International Day of clean air for blue skies

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sep 09: Pollution Control Committee Srinagar Kashmir Tuesday celebrated International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies under the theme ‘Racing for AIR.’

A statement issued here said that the event was celebrated across Kashmir province, with the main and mega event held in the conference hall of JKPCC Srinagar, Kashmir. All the district officers of Kashmir region, dedicated scientists of JKPCC Kashmir and renowned scientists of Kashmir besides all the officials of JKPCC Kashmir attended the event. Highlighting the importance of the day, renowned scientists and scholars threw light on the significance of this day and explained technically how to tackle the menace of Air pollution. Renowned professors, Dr Arshad Jahangir from Kashmir University and Dr Farooq from SKUAST-K were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields aimed to achieve Greenpeace in the society. Regional Director JKPCC, Abhijeet Joshi explained the importance of the day and the measures needed to be taken to overcome this burning issue, pollution in general and Air pollution in particular. Earlier, a valuable presentation was given by Dr Shabir, renowned scientist of CPCB.