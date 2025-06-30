Developing Story

JKPC forms alliance with JDF, PDF; Launches ‘People’s Alliance for Change’

Unity essential to serve people effectively, says JDF President Shamim Thokar

The Justice and Development Front (JDF), a political party backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced a new political alliance with the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF).

The announcement was made during a press conference held in Srinagar by JDF President Shamim Ahmad Thoker.

He said the alliance, named the People’s Alliance for Change, aims to provide a united platform for addressing the political and developmental concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have joined hands with the Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference and Hakeem Yaseen of the People’s Democratic Front,” Thoker said.

“The JDF has a historical connection with the Peoples Conference through the late Abdul Ghani Lone, and we are building on that legacy.

Thoker said the alliance would work collectively to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir and remain consistent in its political messaging.

“We will speak the same language in Kashmir and in Delhi, unlike others who say one thing here and another there,” he said.

According to KNS, he said that there is a need for unity among regional political groups. “We cannot succeed alone. To serve the people effectively, we must unite. We will invite other like-minded parties and individuals to join this platform,” he added.

JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone and PDF Chairman Hakeem Yaseen have expressed support for the initiative and agreed to work jointly under the alliance.

The alliance will begin consultations and outreach in the coming weeks to expand its base.(KNS).

