Kashmir

JKP organise drug awareness programme in B’la

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Baramulla, July 15: In its continued efforts to promote awareness and strengthen community engagement, J&K Police organized a drug awareness program at Government Higher Secondary School Laridora, Baramulla.As per a statement issued here, the event was organised to educate students about various social evils, with a special focus on the harmful effects of drug abuse. Prominent speakers at the event included SHO Chandoosa Insp. Manzoor Ahmad, Principal GHSS Laridora Syed Gowhar Hussain, Lecturer Javeed Ahmad, Mohd Ashraf Mir counselor, and Uzma Qureshi from PDDC. They addressed the gathering and emphasized the ill effects of drug addiction and the importance of responsible citizenship. Students were encouraged to stay vigilant and actively participate in spreading awareness about drug abuse in their communities.

Over 1400 govt schools to get sanitary pad vending machines
CUK organises workshop on entrepreneurship, innovation as career opportunity
Kashmir craft revival: Handicrafts deptt receives ‘Technology Advisory Note’
5th ISLMCON2024: Need to embed lifestyle medicine in public health strategies: Experts
PG in Artificial Intelligence soon: KU VC
Share This Article
Previous Article LIC of India introduces new plans
Next Article IUST signs MoU with IIA Sgr to promote architectural collaboration
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

SCO meet: EAM Jaishankar slams terrorism, cites Pahalgam attack as example
Top Stories
5 held for creating ruckus during Leh music show
Kashmir
Seven killed, 17 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in Doda
Top Stories
Delegations & legislators discuss welfare issues with Javed Rana
Kashmir