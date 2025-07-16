JKP organise drug awareness programme in B’la

Baramulla, July 15: In its continued efforts to promote awareness and strengthen community engagement, J&K Police organized a drug awareness program at Government Higher Secondary School Laridora, Baramulla.As per a statement issued here, the event was organised to educate students about various social evils, with a special focus on the harmful effects of drug abuse. Prominent speakers at the event included SHO Chandoosa Insp. Manzoor Ahmad, Principal GHSS Laridora Syed Gowhar Hussain, Lecturer Javeed Ahmad, Mohd Ashraf Mir counselor, and Uzma Qureshi from PDDC. They addressed the gathering and emphasized the ill effects of drug addiction and the importance of responsible citizenship. Students were encouraged to stay vigilant and actively participate in spreading awareness about drug abuse in their communities.